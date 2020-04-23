Hannah is Staff Writer. After graduating from the University of Coventry with an English and Journalism degree in 2016, Hannah has since developed an interest in the technology. She has a keen interest in digital transformation, innovative and emerging tech, IoT and women in tech.

Early-stage fund Playfair Capital has joint forces with Tech Nation to launch a remote event that will bring together 100 female founders from the UK, connecting them with top investors in a series of one-hour meetings.

The event will create a virtual forum for the discussion of business ideas, as well as general business advice from the investors, who will also be open to pitching.

Image credit: Getty/alvarez

Playfair Capital has previously hosted two editions of the event at Warner Yard. Together with Tech Nation and due to the COVID-19 crisis, they made the decision to re-work this into a virtual alternative, which has been in the pipeline for several months.

“This is an exciting opportunity for all our female founder Founders’ Network members and we are delighted to be collaborating with Playfair Capital on such an important initiative,” Lauren Nicholson, Founders’ network lead at Tech Nation said in a statement.

“Female-led companies still only achieve 1p in every £1 invested in the UK and so Office Hour events like these are crucial to breaking down those barriers and creating opportunities for those teams to be supported by the investment ecosystem. We hope that this initiative will be a major step towards changing those statistics.”

In light of the current pandemic, the organisations felt now was the best time to kickstart the event with many founders already adopting remote working.

Some of the participating investment firms are Ada Ventures, Episode 1 and Hambro Perks.

Chris Smith, managing partner at Playfair Capital said: "We know that it’s taking longer than it should to level the playing field for female founders and we hope that by bringing the ecosystem together at scale we can give a big shove in the right direction."